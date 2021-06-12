Bhubaneswar-based SOA figures in QS World University Rankings

Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan figures in the 801-1000 rank bracket.

Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA), the city-based Deemed to be University, is one of the 35 Indian institutions of higher education to find a place in the recently released QS World University Rankings-2022.

Nine Indian Institutes of Technology, Indian Institution of Science, Bengaluru, and several popular Indian universities figure in the list which includesd SOA in the 801-1000 bracket.

The SOA and Indian Institute of Technology-Bhubaneswar are two institutions from the city which are included in the list. The institutions have been ranked on the basis of parameters like academic reputation, employer reputation, citations per faculty, faculty-student ratio, international faculty and international students.

Vice-Chancellor of SOA Prof. Ashok Mohapatra attributed the success to dedicated efforts of faculty, students and other staff.

“Despite the pandemic situation, the faculty ensured that the teaching did not suffer,” said Prof. Mohapatra.