Bhubaneswar-based KIIT Deemed University excels in placement for students

March 19, 2023 01:13 pm | Updated 01:13 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

City-based KIIT Deemed University has reported a significant jump in the average pay package in its annual placement drive for the 2023 graduating batch.

“This year the average cost to company has crossed ₹8.5 lakh, while the highest annual pay package offered was ₹62 lakh,” said KIIT issuing a statement.

Stating that KIIT’s performance was in the league of top national institutes in terms of pay offered to the students in the campus placement, it said the university is set to achieve 100% placement yet again with 3,600 job offers by 280 companies already in place for a batch size of 2,800 eligible BTech students.

“In absolute terms, 2,600 students – over 92% of the batch – have already got job offers in the placement drive which started last year. As many as 1,100 students have received multiple job offers. The best-ever placement performance this year has added to the joy among parents and students of the institute, which is celebrating its silver jubilee year,” said Achyuta Samanta, KIIT’s founder.

The institute, which is accredited with the highest A++ Grade by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and offers over 400 academic programmes in 23 different schools, said students from 65 countries were pursuing their education in KIIT, besides students from all parts of India.

“This year, students had a dream run with regards to cost to company. As many as 82 companies visited the campus offering annual pay package of more than ₹10 lakh. About 1500 students were placed in with CTC of ₹15 lakh or more. Another 1,000 students were placed with pay package ranging from ₹10-15 lakh,” the university said.

According to institute, HighRadius, a FinTech company, in collaboration with KIIT, had established a FinTech Lab in KIIT Campus wherein more than 2,000 students were offered summer internship and it was followed by a one-year experiential learning internship with a stipend of ₹15,000 per month.

Moreover, KIIT has academic tie-ups with over 350 international universities providing an excellent opportunity for students to pursue higher education abroad.

“We are completely assured that we will be able to provide career to all deserving students and will achieve cent percent placements like all previous years”, Prof. Saranjit Singh, Pro-Vice Chancellor, KIIT said.