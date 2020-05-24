Bhubaneswar bar sealed for selling liquor illegally during lockdown

BHUBANESWAR

24 May 2020 12:18 IST

Odisha Excise Department personnel seized 200 litres of liquor and beer of different brands.

A bar was sealed by city police on charges of illegal sale of liquor during the lockdown period in Bhubaneswar on May 23.

“Every owner of on-shops, where liquor consumption is allowed on the premises, was required to seal stockrooms in view of the lockdown ban. But the bar owner concerned was reportedly allowing sale of liquor through the back door,” said Daya Nayak, inspector-in-charge of Laxmisagar Police Station in the city.

Mr. Nayak said members of the quick action team and police were sent to purchase liquor in plain clothes and bar employees were caught red-handed while selling alcohol.

Excise and police officials were verifying the stock details to ascertain how much liquor the bar owner had sold during lockdown period.

Meanwhile, the government allowed sale of liquor by way of home delivery after imposing 50% ‘Special Covid Fee’ on maximum retail price from May 24.

The government gave permissions to both on-shops and off-shops situated in areas other than containment zones and shopping malls to start home delivery of liquor.

Additional revenue generated would go towards meeting the expenses being incurred by State government in treatment of COVID-19 patients and other related activities, the Excise Department said.