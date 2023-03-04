BHU withdraws Holi order restrictions at public places after protest

March 04, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - LUCKNOW

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) administration on Saturday withdrew its earlier order restricting playing Holi in large numbers at public places inside the campus, amid protests by the Hindu right-wing groups who alleged discrimination against the Hindu festival. Informing about the University administration’s decision, the Chief Security Officer issued a fresh notice on March 4, 2023, saying the earlier notice banning playing Holi in public places stood cancelled in view of strong reactions over social media and other communication means.

“The notice date 28.02.2023, number- 2022-23/ 2326, about playing Holi at public places inside the campus is taken back in view of reaction generated through social media and other communications means. The university community members are expected to celebrate Holi in peaceful and cordial environment,” reads the letter issued by the Chief Security Officer.

Against ethos

The earlier order led to strong criticism from many quarters with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) asking if this was the beginning of removing the word, Hindu from the name of the University. “Is this the beginning of removing the word Hindu from the name of the university? Is Holi Huddang (hooliganism)? Music is completely banned in BHU. Is BHU not in Bhole’s temple of Kashi, the city of knowledge and education. This is a Tughlagi decree,” said Vinod Bansal, National spokesperson of Vishwa Hindu Parishad. He demanded the immediate revocation of the order.

“Such order should be immediately cancelled. It is against the ethos and culture of BHU,” Mr. Bansal said. Many social media users alleged the University was eradicating Hindu religious beliefs from the campus.