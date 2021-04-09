BHU students allegedly kidnap ambulance driver for ransom

LUCKNOW

09 April 2021 13:21 IST

An FIR on charges of kidnapping for ransom and criminal intimidation was lodged against them at the Lanka police station in Varanasi.

The Banaras Hindu University has suspended four students on charges of allegedly kidnapping an ambulance driver from the hospital on its campus for a ransom.

The four students recently “forcibly” took an ambulance driver from the Sir Sunderlal Hospital in the central varsity campus to Birla Hostel and demanded a ransom of ₹10,000 from the family members of the ambulance driver to set him free, a BHU spokesperson said.

The students were identified as Saurabh Pratap Singh (B.A) and Sameer Singh, Aashish Kumar Yadav and Ritesh Singh (M.A). Police have already arrested Saurabh Pratap Singh, said BHU.

Their “act of indiscipline” had “tarnished the image” of the university, said university deputy registrar (academic) in the punitive order against the four.

The four students have been suspended from all privileges and activities of the university and hostel and the suspension would continue till vacated by the university or them being discharged or acquitted by a court of law or let off on submission of final report by the police, said the BHU.