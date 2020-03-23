Bhopal placed under lockdown

A person tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Bhopal on Sunday, and was asked to go into quarantine, said the District Collector. With this the number of positive cases in Madhya Pradesh have ticked at five.

Meanwhile, after Chhindwara, both Bhopal and Mandsaur districts have declared complete lockdowns, barring individuals from stepping out, but allowing essential services like hospitals, pharmacies and grocery shops to remain open.

‘No need to panic’

“No one needs to panic. We have followed the protocols prescribed,” said Tarun Kumar Pithode, Bhopal District Collector.

When the administration came across the suspect, a student who had returned from London, the person was asked to go into quarantine, he added. “The sample was taken then, and the result turned out to be positive today. The person has been admitted t urance that the locality where the case was found had been sanitised, and the parents had been asked to go into quarantine too.

On March 20, three of a family who returned from Dubai and another person who returned from Germany tested positive in Jabalpur, marking the disease’s foray into the State.