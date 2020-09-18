Bhopal memorial hospital accused of negligence in death of 6 COVID patients

NGOs claim there was no full-time doctor posted at the ward

Groups working with survivors of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy have accused the Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre (BMHRC) of negligence reportedly causing death of six COVID-19 patients in its isolation ward in 16 days.

In a letter to the Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee, the groups, while sharing details of the patients who reportedly died from September 1 to 16, claimed there was no full-time doctor posted at the ward and no treatment for COVID-19 was being administered to them at the Indian Council of Medical Research-run institute.

“Keeping in view the vulnerability of gas survivors, the BMHRC should have prepared for this crisis. We are hoping the committee directs it to start a 40 ICU [intensive care unit] and HDU [high dependency unit] bed unit to cater to survivors suffering from COVID-19 at the earliest,” said Rachna Dhingra of Bhopal Group for Information and Action.

The BMHRC’s Director and the public relations officer didn’t take calls for a comment.