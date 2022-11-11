Bhopal man thrashes mother to death for not finding a bride for him

ADVERTISEMENT

A 67-year-old retired teacher in Bhopal was on Tuesday, thrashed to death with a cricket bat and a metal pipe, allegedly by her son who was upset with her for refusing to find a bride for him.

The accused, Abdul Ahad Farhan, 32, a Khanu Gaon resident, has been arrested. He is the younger son of the victim Asma Farukh and the incident happened at their residence, said the police.

Farhan, a commerce graduate, was unemployed and was sustaining himself with the allowance given by his mother from her monthly pension, said the police, adding that he spent a lot of time binging on content from the popular video sharing site, YouTube.

Koh-e-Fiza town inspector Vijay Sisodia said that at the time of the incident, Farukh’s elder son Ataullah Khan and his wife had gone out. When they returned, they found her lying injured. The victim was taken to a hospital where she was declared brought dead.

It was alleged that Farhan initially told his brother that she had fallen from the terrace. The matter was reported to the police and the postmortem report established that the victim had blunt injuries caused by sustained thrashing. Farukh was questioned at length and he confessed to his crime. It purportedly emerged during investigations that he had thrashed his mother continuously for 15 minutes.

Mr. Sisodia said that the elder brother of the accused has claimed that Farukh had a history of violent behaviour and had assaulted his mother in the past too. “The question of his wedding had been brought up several times in the past,” he added.