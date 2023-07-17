Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express coach catches fire

July 17, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - New Delhi

A coach of the Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express caught fire on Monday. The fire was reported in the battery box of the train at the Kurwai Kethora station.

The train number 201701, which left the Rani Kamalapati station from Bhopal at 5.40 a.m., was supposed to reach the Hazrat Nizamuddin station at 1.10 p.m.. But a few hours into the journey, it caught fire. “The fire was extinguished at 7.58 a.m,” said a railway spokesperson.

After a technical examination, the train was allowed to go. None was injured in the incident.

