ADVERTISEMENT

Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express coach catches fire

July 17, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - New Delhi

The fire was reported in the battery box of the train at the Kurwai Kethora station

The Hindu Bureau

Flames rise from the Vande Bharat Express going from Bhopal to Delhi after a fire broke out in the battery box of the train at Kurwai Kethora station, Madhya Pradesh, Monday, July 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

A coach of the Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express caught fire on Monday. The fire was reported in the battery box of the train at the Kurwai Kethora station. 

The train number 201701, which left the Rani Kamalapati station from Bhopal at 5.40 a.m., was supposed to reach the Hazrat Nizamuddin station at 1.10 p.m.. But a few hours into the journey, it caught fire. “The fire was extinguished at 7.58 a.m,” said a railway spokesperson. 

After a technical examination, the train was allowed to go. None was injured in the incident.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US