Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express coach catches fire

The fire was reported in the battery box of the train at the Kurwai Kethora station

July 17, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Flames rise from the Vande Bharat Express going from Bhopal to Delhi after a fire broke out in the battery box of the train at Kurwai Kethora station, Madhya Pradesh, Monday, July 17, 2023.

Flames rise from the Vande Bharat Express going from Bhopal to Delhi after a fire broke out in the battery box of the train at Kurwai Kethora station, Madhya Pradesh, Monday, July 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

A coach of the Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express caught fire on Monday. The fire was reported in the battery box of the train at the Kurwai Kethora station. 

The train number 201701, which left the Rani Kamalapati station from Bhopal at 5.40 a.m., was supposed to reach the Hazrat Nizamuddin station at 1.10 p.m.. But a few hours into the journey, it caught fire. “The fire was extinguished at 7.58 a.m,” said a railway spokesperson. 

After a technical examination, the train was allowed to go. None was injured in the incident.

