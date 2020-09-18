Bhopal college students connect COVID-19 patients with families

Their helpline received 296 calls from Aug. 28 to Sept. 13

Days after a 72-year-old man contracted COVID-19 he was admitted to the intensive care unit of the Hamidia Hospital here, and intubated as his condition worsened. Separated by the disease with no link inside the ward, his son had just one wish: to see his father just once, tell him how much he loved him.

He immediately dialled the Samvad COVID-19 helpline, being operated by a bunch of social sciences college students from a decrepit room inside the hospital compound, which set up a five-minute video call between them. Although his father died the next day, the man was grateful for having seen him in his last moments.

Nine students of the Bhopal School of Social Sciences aided by Rachna Dhingra, who works for Bhopal gas tragedy survivors, are helping connect critical and moderate COVID-19 patients with their family members at the government-run hospital and updating them constantly about the status of their kin’s health.

From August 28 to September 13, the helpline had received 296 calls with family members asking them about bed availability at hospitals as well as seeking clarification on medical prescriptions, and organised 28 video calls between patients and family members.

“During video calls, we ask relatives to be only encouraging to the patients,” said Ayesha Anees Ahmed, 19, a volunteer who studies psychology

“Often, relatives didn’t understand the medical jargon used by doctors and approached the helpline instead for clarifications,” explained Phil John Sam, 26, a student of social work.

To call the helpline, dial 0755-4004633.