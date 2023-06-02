Bhojpuri singer Nisha Upadhyay shot at in celebratory firing during her show in Saran

June 02, 2023 12:54 pm | Updated 12:54 pm IST - Saran

Popular Bhojpuri singer Nisha Upadhyay received a bullet injury allegedly in celebratory firing at her show in Bihar's Saran district, police said.

The incident happened in Sendurva village in Janta Bazar police station area on May 30 but it came to light after videos of the show went viral on social media, the police said on June 1.

Ms. Upadhyay was hit on her left thigh and was admitted to a private hospital in Patna after the incident, they added.

ADVERTISEMENT

"No complaint was lodged regarding this incident. I have also come to know about it from social media. Further information is being gathered," said Nasruddin Khan, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Janta Bazar.

Her condition is now stated to be stable.

Condemning it, Bihar Art and Culture Minister Jitendra Kumar Rai told PTI that celebratory firing was a criminal offence and people must understand it.

"I have been informed about it. It's highly condemnable and action must be initiated against the accused. People must know that celebratory firing even with licensed guns at public gatherings, religious places, weddings or other functions is a criminal offence. The accused must be punished," he said.

"I am sure that the police will examine how the incident took place, who all were involved in the firing, and how the gunshot was fired," he added.

Despite repeated attempts, Ms. Upadhyay's family could not be reached for comment.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.