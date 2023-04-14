HamberMenu
Bhiwani deaths | Police arrest two accused in Bharatpur double murder case

Rajasthan Police on April 14 arrested two accused — Monu Rana and Gogi — involved in the alleged abduction and murder of Nasir, 25, and Junaid, 35.

April 14, 2023 10:47 am | Updated 10:47 am IST - Jaipur

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of Forensic Science Laboratory and other teams inspecting a charred bolero where two skeletons were found, at Loharu, in Bhiwani. Rajasthan Police on April 14 arrested two people accused in the alleged abduction and murder of Nasur and Junaid, residents of Bharatpur district. | Photo Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Police on April 14 arrested two accused involved in the alleged abduction and murder of Nasir, 25, and Junaid alias Juna, 35, both residents of Ghatmeeka village in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district, an official told PTI.

“Monu Rana and Gogi have been arrested by Rajasthan Police. They were wanted in the abduction and murder case of Junaid and Nasir,” a police spokesperson said.

Nasur and Junaid were allegedly abducted on February 15 and their charred bodies were found inside a burnt car in the Loharu area of Bhiwani in Haryana on the morning of February 16.

The Rajasthan Police in February had booked five persons linked to Bajrang Dal in the case and arrested one of them, Rinku Saini.

The FIR registered at Gopalgarh police station named five persons – Monu, Anil, Srikant, Rinku Saini and Lokesh Singhla. All are from Haryana and associated with Bajrang Dal.

The accused were booked under Sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 365 (kidnapping), 367 (grievous hurt after abduction) and 368 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code. Section 302 (murder) of IPC was added to the FIR later.

A Rajasthan court on February 18 sent one accused to police remand for five days, while Haryana authorities moved to cancel the arms licence of Bajrang Dal member Monu Manesar, who was among the four evading an arrest in the case.

The police spokesperon said said the Inspector General of Police (Bharatpur range) and the district Superintendent of Police will disclose further details later today.

(With PTI inputs)

