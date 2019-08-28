Bhima Koregaon: No evidence against Vernon Gonsalves, says lawyer

The advocate appearing for activist Vernon Gonsalves told the Bombay High Court on Tuesday that there is no material against him to show his involvement in the Bhima Koregaon violence.

Senior counsel Mihir Desai informed a single bench of Justice S.V. Kotwal that the first information report about the incident does not name Mr. Gonsalves and that there is some electronic evidence that is being used by the Pune police against him.

Arguing for bail for Mr. Gonsalves, who is in Yerwada jail, Mr. Desai said it has been a year since he has been in jail, charged with the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, and the incriminating material found by the prosecution does not name him.

Advocate Desai read out two letters relied upon by the prosecution, recovered from the laptops of accused activist Rona Wilson and advocate Surendra Gadling, both arrested on June 6, 2018. The letters, according to Pune police, imply Mr. Gonsalves’s involvement in the violence, Mr. Desai said. “The letter is not addressed to Mr. Gonsalves; they were not found with him, nor do they refer to him,” he said.

Replying to an affidavit filed by the Pune police, Mr. Desai said the police mentioned the statement of a secret prosecution witness who says he saw Mr. Gonsalves at Gadchiroli in 2002 at a meeting with senior Maoist leaders. Another witness’s statement taken by police does not even mention Mr. Gonsalves’ name, he said.

Mr. Desai will continue his arguments on August 28, followed by advocate Yug Chaudhry who is representing advocate Sudha Bhardwaj.

In April 2018, the Pune police conducted raids and carried out seizures across India. After two months, they arrested Dalit activist and writer Sudhir Dhawale, Mahesh Raut, a Tata Institute of Social Sciences alumnus known for working for tribals in Gadchiroli, professor Shoma Sen, a retired professor at Nagpur University and activist Rona Wilson, who are all in judicial custody. Later, the police were silent for two months and in August 2018, started raiding and arresting people, including poet Varavara Rao, activists Mr. Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira, Ms. Bharadwaj and Gautam Navlakha.