Bhima Koregaon clashes: Pune court rejects bail pleas of Sudha Bharadwaj, Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira

Activist Vernon Gonsalves arriving at his residence along with the police, in Pune. File | Photo Credit: Prashant Waydande

A Pune special court on Friday rejected the bail pleas of civil rights activists Sudha Bharadwaj, Arun Ferreira and Vernon Gonsalves, who were arrested by the city police on August 28 for their alleged links with the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist), the ‘Elgaar Parishad’ and the subsequent Bhima-Koregaon clashes. Activists Poet-activist Varavara Rao and Gautam Navlakha were also arrested that day.

Additional sessions judge K.D. Vadane rejected the bail applications of the three, who are presently under house arrest that ended today.

To move Bombay High Court

Rahul Deshmukh, defence counsel for Mr. Gonsalves, said they would move the Bombay High Court against the Pune court order.

Defence lawyer Siddhartha Pati said they had filed an application in the Pune sessions court seeking a week-long extension of the house arrest of the three activists.

On August 30, the Supreme Court directed all the five activists to be placed under house arrest.

On September 28, the apex court granted four weeks to the activists to exercise other legal remedies available under the law, while rejecting a plea by historian Romila Thapar and others seeking the immediate release of the five persons and a probe by a special investigation team into their arrest.

Accordingly, Ms. Bharadwaj, Mr. Ferreira and Mr. Gonsalves filed their bail pleas in the Pune sessions court in October second week.

Earlier this week, the Hyderabad High Court extended Mr. Rao’s house arrest period by three weeks while Mr. Navlakha’s arrest was quashed by the Delhi High Court.

The apex court had rejected the Maharashtra government's special leave petition against the Delhi High Court order.