Bhima Koregaon Case | NIA questions social activist Sten Swami in Jharkhand

Ranchi

07 August 2020 11:17 IST

The NIA on Thursday questioned social activist Sten Swami at his residence in Ranchi in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon violence, an official said.

A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) reached his house in Ranchi’s Namkun area and questioned him for over two hours, an NIA spokesperson said.

Mr. Swami was questioned in the case in the past as well.

In 2018, a police team from Maharashtra had raided his residence and seized his computer in connection with the probe into the Bhima-Koregaon case.

The case relates to an Elgar Parishad event of December 31, 2017, organised by the Kabir Kala Manch at Shaniwarwada in Pune, where alleged provocative speeches were made, promoting enmity between various caste groups and leading to violence resulting in loss of life and property and statewide agitation in Maharashtra, the official said.

During the investigation, it was revealed that senior leaders of the CPI (Maoist), a banned organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, were in contact with the organisers of Elgar Parishad as well as the accused arrested in the case to spread the ideology of Maoism/Naxalism and encourage unlawful activities, the official of the premier investigation agency said.

The Pune police filed a chargesheet and a supplementary chargesheet in the case on November 15, 2018 and February 21, 2019 respectively.

The NIA took up the investigation of the case on January 24 this year.