Bhima Koregaon case: Mahesh Raut moves Bombay High Court for COVID-19 test

Mumbai

29 July 2020 00:03 IST

The youngest accused in the Bhima Koregaon case, Mahesh Raut, 33, moved the Bombay High Court on Tuesday seeking that he be tested for COVID-19 as he has all the symptoms. Mr. Raut was arrested on June 6, 2018 and is lodged at Taloja Central jail.

The petition filed by advocate Vijay Hiremath says, “He is suffering from high fever and diarrhoea, and has been in touch with fellow prison inmates who have tested COVID-19 positive. His immune system is already compromised as he has been suffering from ulcerative colitis and been under treatment for this even prior to his arrest.”

Mr. Hiremath told a Division Bench of Justices R.D. Dhanuka and V.G. Bisht that Mr. Raut came in close contact with Varavara Rao, also arrested in connection with the Bhima Koregaon case, who is lodged in Taloja jail and has tested positive. He said his client has asked the jail authorities and the medical officers for a COVID-19 test but they have repeatedly refused to do so.

The government pleader sought time to file a report on the present status of health of Mr Raut. The matter will be heard on August 4.

Mr. Raut was selected for the prestigious Prime Minister Rural Development fellowship programme in 2013 and was allocated to work with the District Collector, Gadchiroli. During this fellowship, he took on the work of implementation of the Panchayati Raj Extended to Scheduled Areas and Forest Rights Act, and with the help of the District Collector, was successful in liaising between the locals and the government.