Bhim Tank murder case: 24 sentenced to life imprisonment in Punjab

A Punjab court on August 8 sentenced 24 accused to life imprisonment in the murder case of a 27-year-old Dalit man in Punjab’s Abohar in 2015.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Jaspal Verma pronounced the verdict in the brutal murder of Bhim Tank.

Among the accused who were convicted and awarded life sentence were liquor baron Shiv Lal Doda and his nephew Amit Doda.

They were convicted under sections 302 (murder), 120-B (conspiracy) and other relevant sections of the IPC, said Deputy District Attorney Vazeer Kamboj.

Of total 26 accused, one identified as Vivek alias Vicky was awarded four year sentence while another was acquitted, Mr. Kamboj added.

All the accused were present in the court when the judgement was pronounced.

In December 2015, Tank and his associate Gurjant Singh were attacked with sharp-edged weapons at Shiv Lal Doda’s farmhouse in Ramsara, where they had gone to resolve a conflict with another group. Both were attacked by Doda’s henchmen.

Tank later died at a hospital in Amritsar. Both the victims’ limbs were severed.

The incident that took place during the previous Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-BJP regime had sparked outrage in the State and the Congress had then accused ruling Akalis of patronising Shiv Lal Doda who had owed allegiance to the SAD. He had unsuccessfully fought the 2012 assembly polls as an Independent.