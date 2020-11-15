Bhim Rajbhar is new chief of BSP’s UP unit

Lucknow

15 November 2020 16:43 IST

The Bahujan Samaj Party has appointed Bhim Rajbhar as the new president of its Uttar Pradesh unit.

In a Hindi tweet on Sunday, BSP chief Mayawati said, “An old and disciplined soldier of the party and the movement, Bhim Rajbhar, a resident of Mau district (Azamgarh division), has been appointed as the new president of the BSP’s UP unit. Heartiest congratulations to him and well wishes.”

Advertising

Advertising