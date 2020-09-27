Bhim Army chief meets assault victim in Aligarh

Threat from kin of accused, says family

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad on Sunday met the victim of brutal physical assault and alleged gang rape at J.N. Medical College in Aligarh.

The family members of the victim, resident of a village in the neighbouring Hathras district, said on Sunday that they were receiving threats from the relatives of the upper caste men who have been arrested by the police in connection with the case.

“I have just met my sister. There is no improvement in her condition. If the Aligarh and Hathras administration are really serious, they should refer her to AIIMS as soon as possible,” tweeted Mr. Azad in Hindi after meeting the victim.

The girl was allegedly assaulted by four men on September 14 when she went to collect fodder in the field. Admitted to the J.N. Medical College, doctors said she suffered serious spinal cord injury leading to paralysis of limbs. Later, in a statement given to the investigating officer, she alleged that she was also gang-raped by four men.

Earlier, the Aligarh police tried to stop Mr. Azad and his supporters at the Gabhana Toll Plaza. But the Bhim Army chief gave them a slip and reached the medical college on a motorcycle where he was stopped again. After some abrasive moments with the district administration, he was allowed to meet the family members.

Taking the Uttar Pradesh to task for the deteriorating law and order situation, Mr Azad said the situation was not normal in the State.