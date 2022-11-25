Bhilwara killing | Two suspects arrested, situation under control

November 25, 2022 12:46 pm | Updated 12:46 pm IST - Jaipur

Two suspects were arrested in connection with the killing of a Muslim man in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara city, police said on November 25, adding that the situation was under control.

Internet was suspended in Bhilwara for 48 hours after Ibrahim Pathan (34) was shot dead and his brother, Qamaruddin (22) got wounded by four bike-borne people who surrounded them at the Badla intersection on Thursday afternoon (November 24.)

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the duo were shot to avenge the murder of Adarsh Tapadia, a local businessman’s 20-year-old son who was stabbed to death six months ago due to some dispute over money transaction,” it said.

Bhilwara Superintendent of Police Adarsh Sidhu said the two main suspects in Thursday's killing had been taken into custody. The situation is peaceful in the city, which is nearly 220KM south of Jaipur.

“Inspector General of Police Rupinder Singh and other top officials are keeping a close watch over the situation,” according to a statement. “Family members of the victims and their supporters had vandalised the hospital where Pathan succumbed to his injuries during treatment. His injured sibling has been referred to Udaipur for treatment,” police said.

“Police force was deployed in the city at several places, including Mahatma Gandhi crossing, Badla Chauraha, Bhimganj and CT Kotwali,” it added.

After Tapadia's murder in May, Bhilwara was gripped with fears of communal violence even as police arrested three minors and half-a-dozen other people. On the appeal of Hindu organisations, the city was shut down then.