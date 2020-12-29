Bharuch MP Mansukh Vasava quits BJP

AHMEDABAD

Former Union Minister seeks withdrawal of a MoEFCC notification declaring 121 villages of Narmada district as ‘eco-sensitive zone’ in his constituency, Bharuch, that would ‘affect farmers and local tribals’

Gujarat BJP’s most senior parliamentarian and former Union Minister Mansukh Vasava on Tuesday resigned from the party against a MoEFCC (Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change) notification declaring 121 villages of Narmada district as ‘eco-sensitive zone’ in his constituency, Bharuch, that would ‘affect farmers and local tribals’.

The prominent tribal leader said he would resign from the Lok Sabha in the budget session of Parliament.

Mr. Vasava, who belongs to the Vajpayee-Advani era of the BJP, has been a Lok Sabha member since 1998.

He decided to resign from the party a week after he wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking the withdrawal of the Ministry notification.

Mr. Vasava has been very vocal about the rights of the tribal people in Bharuch and Narmada districts .

Last week, he wrote to Mr. Modi, seeking his intervention to withdraw the Ministry order in the “interest of farmers and local tribals.”

In his resignation letter to State BJP president C.R. Paatil, Mr. Vasava said, “I am resigning so that the image of party is not damaged because of my mistakes. I have been a loyal worker of the party. I will also submit my resignation to the Lok Sabha speaker during the budget session of the parliament.”

He posted the letter on his social media accounts besides sharing it with the local press.

Slams bureaucracy

Mr. Vasava has slammed the local bureaucracy for ‘interfering’ in the private property of the tribal people in his constituency after the the Ministry notification

“In the name of the notification of the MoEFCC, government officials have begun interfering in the private properties of tribal people. The tribal people in Narmada have not been taken into confidence or given the understanding of the issue, which has created fear and mistrust among them. They are preparing for protests and some Opposition parties are leveraging and even inciting the locals against the government,” the letter stated.

He sought the withdrawal of the notification to restore “peace and order in the area.”

He added, “The area around the Statue of Unity in Narmada district is fast developing due to the tourism projects. However, it is my humble request that the area should be removed from the purview of the eco-sensitive zone to allay the fears of the local communities and for the benefit of the tribals and their rights. It will also help mitigate the opposition of the tribals who are on protests here.”