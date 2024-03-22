ADVERTISEMENT

Bhartruhari Mahtab assault case | Odisha court frames charges 13 years after incident

March 22, 2024 03:14 am | Updated 03:15 am IST - BHUBANESWAR

The six-time MP was accused of assaulting a police officer after his supporters were not allowed to enter the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Birthplace Museum Complex in Cuttack

The Hindu Bureau

BJD MP Bhartruhari Mahtab | Photo Credit: ANI

A special Odisha court has framed charges against Cuttack’s sitting Member of Parliament Bhartruhari Mahtab in the case of assaulting a sub-inspector of police in 2011.

The framing of charges 13 years after the fact, and just ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, has raised eyebrows. This is particularly telling in light of the the six-time MP’s declining rapport with the Biju Janata Dal leadership.

Charges have been framed in the Cuttack Special MP/MLA Court which has been set up for expeditious trial of criminal cases involving MPs and MLAs. Mr. Mahtab was charged under sections 341, 323, 294, 353, and 506 of the IPC.

In 2011, Amitabh Mohapatra, an on-duty sub-inspector, was alleged assaulted by the Mr. Mahtab when police had not allowed the MP’s supporters inside the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Birthplace Museum Complex. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was then present inside the museum.

The BJD is scheduled to discuss Cuttack Parliamentary Constituency shortly as part of preparation for upcoming election. Odisha CM is holding discussions with potential candidates of each Lok Sabha constituency. It is to be seen if Mr. Mahtab will be invited to the forthcoming meeting.

