GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bhartruhari Mahtab assault case | Odisha court frames charges 13 years after incident

The six-time MP was accused of assaulting a police officer after his supporters were not allowed to enter the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Birthplace Museum Complex in Cuttack

March 22, 2024 03:14 am | Updated 03:15 am IST - BHUBANESWAR

The Hindu Bureau
BJD MP Bhartruhari Mahtab

BJD MP Bhartruhari Mahtab | Photo Credit: ANI

A special Odisha court has framed charges against Cuttack’s sitting Member of Parliament Bhartruhari Mahtab in the case of assaulting a sub-inspector of police in 2011.

The framing of charges 13 years after the fact, and just ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, has raised eyebrows. This is particularly telling in light of the the six-time MP’s declining rapport with the Biju Janata Dal leadership.

Charges have been framed in the Cuttack Special MP/MLA Court which has been set up for expeditious trial of criminal cases involving MPs and MLAs. Mr. Mahtab was charged under sections 341, 323, 294, 353, and 506 of the IPC.

In 2011, Amitabh Mohapatra, an on-duty sub-inspector, was alleged assaulted by the Mr. Mahtab when police had not allowed the MP’s supporters inside the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Birthplace Museum Complex. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was then present inside the museum.

The BJD is scheduled to discuss Cuttack Parliamentary Constituency shortly as part of preparation for upcoming election. Odisha CM is holding discussions with potential candidates of each Lok Sabha constituency. It is to be seen if Mr. Mahtab will be invited to the forthcoming meeting.

Related Topics

Orissa / police

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.