Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh plans protests for universal pension scheme

NEW DELHI

17 January 2022 17:55 IST

RSS-affiliated trade union to picket EPFO offices

The RSS-affiliated Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh on Monday said it would hold protests outside all Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) offices on Thursday to demand a universal pension scheme and increase in monthly pensions under the EPS95 scheme.

The central trade union said it would submit a memorandum to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman asking for its long-pending demands to be addressed.

Among the demands were an increase in monthly pension from ₹1,000 to ₹5,000 for EPS95 pensioners, covering EPS95 pensioners under the Ayushman Bharat health scheme and universal pension of 50% of the last-drawn salary. The BMS said these issues were raised at a meeting of Central trade unions with Ms. Sitharaman as a part of the pre-Budget consultation on December 18, 2021.

