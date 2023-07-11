ADVERTISEMENT

Bharatiya Janata Party picks Sadanand Shet Tanavade for Rajya Sabha election from Goa

July 11, 2023 03:32 pm | Updated 03:32 pm IST - Panaji

The BJP and its allies have 33 MLAs in the 40-member Goa Assembly

PTI

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (C) with Goa BJP President Sadanand Shet Tanavade (L) and NRI Commissioner Narendra Sawaikar, addresses a press conference after the ECI announced schedule of Goa Assembly elections, in Panaji, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to field its Goa unit president Mr. Sadanand Shet Tanavade for the election to the lone Rajya Sabha seat from the coastal state, a senior party functionary said on Tuesday, July 11.

BJP's Mr. Vinay Tendulkar is currently member of the Upper House of Parliament from Goa and his term his expiring this month-end.

The Rajya Sabha election would be held on July 24.

The BJP and its allies have 33 MLAs in the 40-member Goa Assembly. The opposition Congress has three MLAs, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has two members, and the Goa Forward Party and the Revolutionary Goans Party have one legislator each.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, AAP's Goa president Mr. Amit Palekar on Tuesday said his party will not field its candidate for the Rajya Sabha poll as it does not have the required numbers and it will also not participate in the election process.

“We don't want to waste the precious time of the Assembly. We don't appreciate that. We will contest the Rajya Sabha election whenever we have numbers in the Goa Assembly,” Mr. Palekar told reporters.

Asked about supporting the Congress candidate, Palekar said the party is yet to announce its candidate for the election.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US