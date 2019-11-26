‘Bharat Mata’ temple to come up in Haryana

The Haryana government will build a ‘Bharat Mata’ temple at Kurukshetra as part of its attempts to develop the city as a tourist destination of international standards and a centre of religious faith, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Monday.

“The ‘Bharat Mata’ temple will be constructed on five acres at a place between Jyotisar and Brahamsarovar. The plan is at the initial stage, and the modalities will be worked out soon,” he said at a press conference meant to announce the schedule for the International Gita Mahotsav-2019, being organized in Kurukshetra from November 23 to December 10.

Uttrakhand is the partner State for the Gita Mahotsav, in which 15 countries are participating. “Delegations from the U.K., Mauritius, Australia and Canada are also visiting Kurukshetra for the event. Besides scholars of the universities in Haryana, those of foreign Universities and ambassadors of several countries will take part in the event,” the Chief Minister said. The Government of India had given its consent to the use of the logo of ‘Atulya Bharat’ (Incredible India) during the Gita Mahotsav.

Mr. Khattar said the government was also mulling over a plan to offer plots, measuring 1,500-2000 square metres, in Kurukshetra on concessional rates to the States planning to construct ‘Bhawans’ for their pilgrims visiting the city.