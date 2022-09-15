Bharat Jodo Yatra started to break govt.'s silence on inflation: Congress

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh asked why is the Modi government silent on back-breaking inflation

PTI New Delhi
September 15, 2022 10:59 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that Bharat Jodo Yatra has started to break the govt.’s silence on inflation. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

The Congress on Thursday attacked the Centre over the wholesale price-based inflation remaining in double digits for 17 months, and said the Bharat Jodo Yatra has been started to break the government's silence on inflation.

The wholesale price-based inflation eased to a 11-month low of 12.41% in August, on softening in prices of manufactured and fuel products, even as food items remained expensive.

Although the Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation declined for three consecutive months in August, it remained in double digit for 17 months beginning April last year. The inflation was 13.93% in July and 11.64% in August last year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"Why is the Modi government silent on back-breaking inflation?" Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Bharat Jodo Yatra has been started to break this silence," Mr. Ramesh said and shared a media report on the wholesale price-based inflation being in double digits for 17 months.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

After traversing a total 150 kilometres since it commenced on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra has taken a rest day on Thursday in the Kollam district of Kerala before resuming the march on September 16.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Indian National Congress

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app