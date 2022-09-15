Other States

Bharat Jodo Yatra started to break govt.'s silence on inflation: Congress

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that Bharat Jodo Yatra has started to break the govt.’s silence on inflation.

The Congress on Thursday attacked the Centre over the wholesale price-based inflation remaining in double digits for 17 months, and said the Bharat Jodo Yatra has been started to break the government's silence on inflation.

The wholesale price-based inflation eased to a 11-month low of 12.41% in August, on softening in prices of manufactured and fuel products, even as food items remained expensive.

Although the Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation declined for three consecutive months in August, it remained in double digit for 17 months beginning April last year. The inflation was 13.93% in July and 11.64% in August last year.

"Why is the Modi government silent on back-breaking inflation?" Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Bharat Jodo Yatra has been started to break this silence," Mr. Ramesh said and shared a media report on the wholesale price-based inflation being in double digits for 17 months.

After traversing a total 150 kilometres since it commenced on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra has taken a rest day on Thursday in the Kollam district of Kerala before resuming the march on September 16.


