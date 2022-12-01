Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Ujjain; Uttarakhand ex-CM Harish Rawat, actor Swara Bhaskar join Rahul Gandhi

December 01, 2022 09:30 am | Updated 09:38 am IST - Ujjain

The yatra is scheduled to cover a distance of 380 km in the politically crucial Malwa-Nimar region of western Madhya Pradesh within 12 days

PTI

Uttarakhand’s former Chief Minister Harish Rawat, Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh, ex-parliamentarian Prem Chand Guddu, All India Mahila Congress’s former president Shobha Oza and actor Swara Bhaskar were seen walking briskly with Mr. Gandhi. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@INCIndia

The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi resumed from Ujjain on Thursday morning after a day's break and headed for Agar Malwa, the last district of its Madhya Pradesh leg.

Uttarakhand's former Chief Minister Harish Rawat, Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh, ex-parliamentarian Prem Chand Guddu, All India Mahila Congress's former president Shobha Oza and actor Swara Bhaskar were seen walking briskly with Mr. Gandhi.

The foot march, a mass contact program of the Congress, started from R.D. Gardi Medical College on the outskirts of Ujjain at around 6 a.m.

The yatra will stop for the morning break in Nazarpur village around 10 a.m.

It will resume in the afternoon from Ghaatiya bus stand.

The foot march participants will stay overnight in Jhalara village, party sources said.

The yatra is scheduled to cover a distance of 380 km in the politically crucial Malwa-Nimar region of western Madhya Pradesh within 12 days.

The Assembly elections in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled State are due next year.

From Madhya Pradesh, the yatra will enter Rajasthan on December 4, according to a program announced by the Congress.

The march led by Mr. Gandhi entered Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur district from neighbouring Maharashtra on November 23.

It has so far passed through Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone and Indore districts of M.P.

During the yatra in Ujjain, Mr. Gandhi on Tuesday visited the famous Lord Mahakal Temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlings in the country.

Before that, he had also offered prayers at the Omkareshwar Temple, another Jyotirlinga in the Khandwa district.

