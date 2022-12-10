  1. EPaper
‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ resumes from Rajasthan’s Bundi

On the 93rd day, the Bharat Jodo yatra is likely to cover 30 km from Gudli village in Keshoraipatan assembly constituency in Bundi district

December 10, 2022 10:25 am | Updated 10:25 am IST - Jaipur

PTI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves at supporters during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. File

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves at supporters during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumed the Rajasthan leg of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Gudli village in Bundi district on Saturday morning.

Mr. Gandhi had taken a day's break in the yatra on Friday to celebrate his mother Sonia Gandhi's birthday.

Mr. Gandhi flew back to Gudli village to resume the yatra. Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were not accompanying him in the yatra.

On the 93rd day, the yatra is likely to cover 30 km from Gudli village in Keshoraipatan assembly constituency in Bundi district represented by BJP MLA Chandrakanta Meghwal.

On Thursday, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi had reached Ranthambore. Rahul's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is currently in Kota-Bundi area of Rajasthan.

