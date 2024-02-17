'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' enters from Varanasi on second day of its U.P. leg

February 17, 2024 12:47 pm | Updated 01:12 pm IST - Varanasi

The Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' of the Congress on February 17 entered Varanasi on the second day of its Uttar Pradesh leg.

Mr. Gandhi, along with the party's State president Ajay Rai and other Congress leaders, stood atop an open jeep and toured the busy Gudauli area of the temple town. Mr. Gandhi also visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) leader Pallavi Patel and the Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA from Sirathu also joined the yatra in Varanasi.

ADVERTISEMENT

The yatra, on February 16, entered the State from Bihar at Chanduali where it halted for the night.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav has said that he will join the yatra in Rae Bareli.

The yatra will traverse through Uttar Pradesh before entering Rajasthan. The east to west Manipur-Mumbai yatra will traverse 6,700 km through 15 States and aims to highlight the message of 'nyay' (justice) while meeting common people on the way.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.