'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' enters from Varanasi on second day of its U.P. leg

February 17, 2024 12:47 pm | Updated 01:12 pm IST - Varanasi

Rahul Gandhi, along with the party's State president Ajay Rai and other Congress leaders, stood atop an open jeep and toured the busy Gudauli area of the temple town

PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party leader Ajai Rai during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, in Varanasi on February 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' of the Congress on February 17 entered Varanasi on the second day of its Uttar Pradesh leg.

Mr. Gandhi, along with the party's State president Ajay Rai and other Congress leaders, stood atop an open jeep and toured the busy Gudauli area of the temple town. Mr. Gandhi also visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) leader Pallavi Patel and the Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA from Sirathu also joined the yatra in Varanasi.

The yatra, on February 16, entered the State from Bihar at Chanduali where it halted for the night.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav has said that he will join the yatra in Rae Bareli.

The yatra will traverse through Uttar Pradesh before entering Rajasthan. The east to west Manipur-Mumbai yatra will traverse 6,700 km through 15 States and aims to highlight the message of 'nyay' (justice) while meeting common people on the way.

