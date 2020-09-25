Bharat bandh: mixed response in Haryana

KURUKSHETRA

25 September 2020 14:48 IST

Bhartiya Kisan Union Haryana president Gurnam Singh Charuni on Friday said that Bharatiya Janata Party had been exploiting farmers at a pace “four times” more than the Congress.

Speaking to the media persons at Haryana's Panchkula, Mr. Charuni denied that his organisation had no understanding with the Congress. He was in Pinjore to take part in a protest against farm bills as part of the call for Bharat bandh.

“Both Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party have exploited farmers. But I would like to add that BJP is doing so at a pace four times more than the Congress,” said Mr. Charuni. He added that government was making laws for big corporates and not listening to the people.

Shopkeepers downed shutters at Ismailabad in Kurukshetra on Friday in support of the farmers organisations' call | Photo Credit: Ashok Kumar

“Despite opposition by the people and their representatives in Rajya Sabha, the government went ahead and made the new laws. The government is not listening even to the people. Who are they making laws for? They take money from big corporates as donation for elections and make laws to suit them,” said Mr. Charuni.

Meanwhile, the call for Bharat bandh evoked mixed response in Haryana with few instances of road blockade in Kurukshetra. Though commercial establishments and transport was not affected in the state, the grains markets wore a deserted look in a few districts. “The business today (on Friday) is almost nil. Around 15,000 sacks of paddy were sold on Thursday, but only a couple of farmers turned up today. Both farmers and arthiyas have supported the Bharat bandh call,” said Sandeep Beniwal, commission agent, Samalkha New Grains Market off National Highway-44 in Haryana's Panipat.

Besides, peaceful protests were held in Jind, Kaithal, Ambala and Yamuna Nagar districts as well.