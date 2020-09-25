Bharat Bandh: Border districts in Haryana to feel the impact

GURUGRAM

25 September 2020 09:15 IST

Half-a-dozen Haryana districts sharing border with Punjab are expected to hit the most by the call for nationwide bandh on Fr​iday by a wide coalition of farmers' unions in protest against the newly-passed agriculture bills.

The farmers, along with the arthiyas (commission agents), are expected to join hands to shut the food-grains markets in these districts and hold demonstrations to express their anger against the bills. The districts expected to be impacted the most in Haryana include Kurukshetra, Ambala, Yamuna Nagar, Panchkula, Jind and Kaithal.

Advertising

Advertising

In addition to sharing a border with Punjab, which has witnessed the strongest opposition to the bills, these districts have a strong Bharatiya Kisan Union presence. The union is spearheading the bharat bandh.

BKU Harayana chief Gurnam Singh Charuni told The Hindu that several traders associations and commission agents have pledged support to the protest. “We expect the markets and food-grains markets to remain shut. Our workers would also attempt roadblocks where we have strong presence. But the protests will be all peaceful,” he said.

Mr. Charuni himself will be part of protests at several points in Kurukshetra, Yamuna Nagar and Ambala starting from Pinjore in Panchkula.