Bhangar agitators warn Trinamool of ‘fitting reply’

Warning the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of a “fitting reply” if it continues to suppress the Bhangar land agitation, protesters said that they may field candidates in the coming Panchayat elections in the State. The Panchayat poll in West Bengal is expected in the first half of the year.

The development comes a day after a procession was taken out by protesters agitating against the setting up a power grid in Bhangar was allegedly attacked by TMC cadres. About five villagers were injured. The TMC leadership has denied the allegation. Bhangar, located in the South 24 Paraganas district, has witnessed several rounds of violence over the last few years.

“We will definitely intervene in the Panchayat polls in Bhangar either by fielding candidates or in some other way. But we will not allow the TMC to loot votes and muzzle the people’s voice,” Sarmistha Chowdhury, a prominent leader of the Bhangar movement told journalists on Friday. Ms. Chowdhury is also a central committee member of the Communist Party of India-Marxist Leninist-Red Star (CPI-ML-Red Star), which is playing a key role in the movement.

Blaming the TMC for repeated violence in Bhangar, the agitators alleged that the ruling party in the State was “intentionally fuelling violence” as it is losing public support in the area. “Bhangar once again witnessed violence because the TMC is intentionally fuelling violence as it is afraid that it will be wiped out — in Bhangar — in the Panchayat polls,” said Ms. Chowdhury. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a meeting with TMC leaders of the district to discuss Thursday’s violence.

The agitators further alleged that the despite their repeated appeal the State government refused to sit for a discussion to resolve the issue peacefully and was “covertly supporting miscreants” to break the movement.

TMC reacts

Denying the allegations, local TMC leader Kaizar Ahmed accused the protesters of “trying to create bloodshed” to continue the agitation. “We were never involved in any kind of violence here. It is the protesters along with outsiders who are trying to create trouble in Bhangar,” he said.

Meanwhile, a day after violence erupted in Bhangar, the area remained tense. There was heavy police deployment in the area to prevent any untoward incident. In the afternoon, villagers took out a protest march in the area against the attack.