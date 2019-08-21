‘Bhakra board handled floods successfully’

As Punjab faced the flood fury during the past few days, Bhakra Beas Management Board chairman D.K. Sharma on Wednesday said it could successfully handle one of the worst floods of the last 40 years in the State by resorting to controlled water release.

“Unprecedented rain on the intervening night of August 17 and 18 generated around 3,11,130 cusecs of inflow into the Bhakra dam, raising the water level up to 1,681.33 feet on August 19. This water inflow was more than that in 1988, when Punjab saw its worst floods,” said Mr. Sharma at a press conference here.

He said the water level at the Bhakra reservoir at present was 1679.5 feet. “We had to resort to controlled water release through spillway gates, keeping in view the safety of the dam. Though the inflow into the Bhakra dam has receded, yet it is still in the range of about 50,000-60000 cusecs. We are monitoring the inflow into the Bhakra reservoir continuously and accordingly release of water from the dam is being reviewed on an hourly basis,” he said.

“BBMB by resorting to controlled water release could successfully handle one of the worst floods in the last 40 years,” Mr. Sharma said.

He said that it has also been decided that the present reservoir water level should be brought down by at least another 5 feet as more than one month of the current monsoon season is still left.

Minister hold meeting

Meanwhile, Punjab Local Bodies Minister Brahm Mohindra has issued directions to ensure comprehensive measures to nullify any chance of disease outbreak in the State, especially in the low-lying areas in view of heavy rain lashing the State during the past few days.

Chairng a meeting to review the overall preparedness of the department, Mr. Mohindra instructed the authorities to put the low-lying areas under surveillance and pump out stagnated water immediately.