Bhagwant Mann, others booked for rioting during AAP protest

AAP’s Punjab unit president Bhagwant Mann and some party legislators from the State have been booked on charges of rioting, assault and obstructing police from performing their duties during a protest here against power tariff hike, a police officer said on Sunday.

Around 800 unnamed AAP supporters have also been booked.

The FIR was filed on Saturday against the Sangrur MP, around seven-eight legislators and others on the statement of a woman constable here, who complained that AAP activists had pelted stones and assaulted her and some other cops during the protest on Friday last.

SHO of Sector 3 Police Station, Inspector Jaspal Singh said an FIR has been registered here against Mr. Mann and others under various Sections of the IPC including rioting, voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant in discharge of his duty, disobedience to order promulgated by public servant.

The protesters created law and order problem and violated the district magistrate’s order under Section 144 in the area, police said.

Police had used water cannons on Friday last to stop the Aam Aadmi Party leaders and workers protesting against the hike in power tariff in Punjab from moving towards Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s residence here.

The main Opposition party in Punjab was also seeking scrapping of power purchase agreements signed during the previous SAD-BJP regime with private plants.

Police said at least six of their personnel were injured when unknown AAP supporters allegedly started throwing stones on them during the protest.

Police had detained and released AAP functionaries who were trying to march towards the official residence of the Punjab Chief Minister here.

Police action flayed

Leader of the Opposition and senior AAP leader from Punjab Harpal Singh Cheema slammed the Chandigarh Police for registering the case.

Rubbishing the claim that AAP workers had assaulted the police personnel on duty, Mr. Cheema said, “We will continue to raise the voice of the people of Punjab. We do not fear from going to jail. Being in opposition, we have to play our role and raise people’s voice”.