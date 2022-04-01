Bhagwant Mann moves resolution urging Centre to immediately transfer Chandigarh to Punjab

The resolution was moved by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during the special session of the Assembly

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann urged the Centre to honour the principles of federalism enshrined in the Constitution and not to take any steps which may disturb the balance in the administration of Chandigarh.

The Punjab Assembly on Friday moved a resolution urging the Centre to immediately transfer the Union Territory of Chandigarh—the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana—to Punjab.

The resolution was moved by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during the special session of the Assembly. He urged the Central government to honour the principles of federalism enshrined in the Constitution and not to take any steps which may disturb the balance in the administration of Chandigarh, adding that through many of its recent actions the Central government had been trying to upset this balance.

He said recently the Central government advertised the posts of members of Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) to officers of all States and Central government, whereas these posts were traditionally filled by officers from Punjab and Haryana. Similarly, Chandigarh administration had always been managed by the officers of Punjab and Haryana in the ratio of 60:40. However, recently the Central government posted outside officers to Chandigarh and introduced Central Civil Service Rules for the employees of Chandigarh administration, which went completely against the understanding in the past.

The resolution read “Punjab was reorganised through the Punjab reorganisation Act. 1966, wherein, the State of Punjab was reorganised into State of Haryana, Union Territory of Chandigarh and some parts of Punjab were given to the then Union Territory of Himachal Pradesh. Since then a balance was maintained in the Administration of common assets like Bhakra Beas Management Board, by way of giving management positions in some proportion to the nominees of State of Punjab and State of Haryana. Through many of its recent actions the Central government has been trying to upset this balance.

Most recently the Central government has advertised the posts of members of Bhakra Beas Management Board to officers of all States and Central government, whereas these posts were traditionally filled by the officers from Punjab and Haryana. Similarly Chandigarh Administration has always been managed by the officers of Punjab and Haryana in the ratio of 60:40. However, recently Central government has posted outside officers to Chandigarh and has introduced Central Civil Service Rules for the employees of Chandigarh Administration, which goes completely against the understanding in the past. Chandigarh city was created as the Capital of Punjab. In all past precedents, whenever, a State has been divided, the capital remains with the parent state. Punjab therefore, has been laying its claim for complete transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab.”

“In the past, this House has passed a number of resolutions urging the Central government to transfer Chandigarh to Punjab. For maintaining harmony and taking the sentiments of people into account, this House once again recommends to the State government to raise the matter with the Central government to immediately transfer Chandigarh to Punjab. This House also requests the Central government to honour the Principles of federalism enshrined in our Constitution and not to take any steps which may disturb the balance in the administration of Chandigarh and that of other common assets like BBMB,” added the resolution.