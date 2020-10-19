Bhadohi MLA booked on charge of raping Varanasi singer

Representational image

The woman has also alleged that the MLA’s son and his friend raped her in a car

MLA Vijay Mishra of Bhadohi and his son have been charged with raping a Varanasi-based singer, said police.

The four-time MLA, who was elected to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on a Nishad Party ticket in 2017, was in August arrested for allegedly grabbing a relative's house and extorting money from him. He was then detained from Agar Malwa of Madhya Pradesh a day after he released a video on social media expressing a fear that he “could be murdered” or arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police any day.

In a fresh trouble for him, a case under gang rape, wrongful confinement and criminal intimidation was lodged at the Gopiganj police station in Bhadohi against him, his son Vishnu Mishra and another accused, Vikash Mishra, said police.

In her police complaint, the woman has accused the MLA of sexually exploiting her since 2014.

At gunpoint

Superintendent of Police Bhadohi Ram Badan Singh said the complainant alleged that during the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Mr. Mishra invited her to perform at a programme. When she was changing in the changing room, the MLA barged in, held her hostage at gunpoint and raped her, the SP said referring to the complaint.

The woman also alleged that the MLA’s son and his friend later raped her in a car. From 2014, they continued to sexually exploit her and harass her and even called her to locations in Prayagraj and Varanasi under the pretext of offering her a job, said the SP.

The MLA would also video call her and get nude while doing so, said the SP. He would also allegedly send nude pictures to her on the phone, added the officer.