Other States

BGB firing that led to jawan’s death unprovoked, unwarranted: BSF probe

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel carry the body of Head Constable Vijay Bhan Singh who was killed after a Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) soldier fired at him during a flag meeting, before a tribute paying ceremony in Murshidabad district of West Bengal, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel carry the body of Head Constable Vijay Bhan Singh who was killed after a Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) soldier fired at him during a flag meeting, before a tribute paying ceremony in Murshidabad district of West Bengal, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

A border Bangladesh man on October 17 had fired from his AK-47 rifle during a flag meeting along the international boundary in Murshidabad district of West Bengal, killing BSF head constable Vijay Bhan Singh and injuring another jawan, Rajvir Yadav

The Border Security Force (BSF) has found in an inquiry that the firing by Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) which killed an Indian border guard last week was “unprovoked and unwarranted”, BSF sources said on Wednesday.

A BGB man on October 17 had fired from his AK-47 rifle during a flag meeting along the international boundary in Murshidabad district of West Bengal, killing BSF head constable Vijay Bhan Singh and injuring another jawan, Rajvir Yadav.

“The firing by BGB has been found to be unprovoked and unwarranted. After the incident, the BGB had said BSF men illegally entered into Bangladesh territory. It appears that it is an attempt to justify the unprovoked firing to kill,” BSF sources said.

Also Read
Photo: Facebook/@BorderGuardBangladeshNews

FIR against Border Guard Bangladesh over BSF jawan’s killing

 

“This justification also has been found to be unreasonable as the BSF team had gone there on receipt of information from BGB personnel,” the sources said quoting the probe report.

The BGB released two captured Indian fishermen directing them to inform the BSF about the holding of a flag meeting.

The report comes a week after BSF has started an inquiry into the incident of killing of the head constable.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Other States
West Bengal
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 23, 2019 10:44:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/bgb-firing-that-led-to-jawans-death-unprovoked-unwarranted-bsf-probe/article29778504.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY