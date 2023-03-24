Betting on Brahmin votes, BJP names Joshi as its Rajasthan chief

March 24, 2023 01:35 am | Updated 01:35 am IST

The change of guard in the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Rajasthan unit, with the appointment of Chittorgarh MP C.P. Joshi as its president on Thursday, came as a surprise move and was perceived as an attempt to influence Brahmin voters in the State ahead of this year’s Assembly election. Mr. Joshi replaces Jat leader Satish Poonia, who served as the State unit chief for three and a half years.

A Brahmin leader, Mr. Joshi, 47, has his roots in Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. He enjoys cordial relations with the leaders of all factions in the party and had earlier served as the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha’s State president, Chittorgarh Zila Parishad member and Bhadesar panchayat samiti’s Deputy Pradhan. The two-time MP has also been BJP State vice-president since August 2020.

Neutral player

Mr. Joshi’s appointment is set to enhance his stature in the Mewar region, which is considered the BJP’s stronghold, after the appointment of Leader of the Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria, who comes from the same region, as the Assam Governor. Besides, he is expected to play a significant role in doing away with factionalism in the State’s principal Opposition party in view of his image as a neutral player.

According to the political observers here, the BJP’s central leadership has sought to convey a message to the party workers to find a “middle ground” with the reshuffle. With Mr. Poonia in the saddle, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje was keeping distance from the party’s programmes. On March 4, when Mr. Poonia was leading a major protest against the Congress government in Jaipur, Ms. Raje was celebrating her birthday at Salasar Dham in Churu.

Mr. Joshi’s appointment has been made close on the heels of a massive Brahmin Mahapanchayat held here on March 19, in which he was one of the prominent speakers demanding representation to the community in proportion to its population. “It is the Brahmin community which recites the mantras for gods, who run the world... The respect commanded by Brahmins in the society is not without reason,” he said.

Mr. Joshi had won the Chittorgarh Lok Sabha seat in 2014 with a margin of 3.16 lakh votes, while his victory margin increased to 5.76 lakh votes in 2019, when he defeated Gopal Singh Shekhawat of Congress. The MP is organising a national convention on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in Chittorgarh on April 1 and 2 with the participation of 1,000 thinkers of the RSS background.

BJP national general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan Arun Singh said Mr. Joshi’s organisational leadership would help in the party’s expansion and give momentum to the struggle against the Ashok Gehlot government. Mr. Poonia said he would continue to play his role as a party worker and join other leaders to defeat the Congress and form the BJP government in the 2023 Assembly polls.