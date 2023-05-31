Best Bakery case: Mumbai court to pronounce verdict on June 2

May 31, 2023 05:19 pm | Updated 05:19 pm IST - Mumbai

A special court in Mumbai has deferred the Best Bakery case and said that it will pronounce its judgement on June 2.

The case pertains to a bakery in Vadodara that was torched by a mob during the 2002 Gujarat riots, which led to the death of 14 people. Following the incident bakery owner's daughter, Zaheera Sheikh had lodged a police complaint against 21 people.

In June 2003, when the fast-track court acquitted all the accused, it pointed to a lack of evidence as key witnesses, including Sheikh, had turned hostile.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.