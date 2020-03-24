Berhampur IISER and ITI make hand sanitisers for civic personnel fighting COVID-19

The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) and the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Odisha’s Berhampur have joined hands to make hand sanitisers for government personnel involved in fighting the COVID-19 outbreak. They are provided free of charge to the local administration.

“Realising the extreme scarcity of hand sanitisers in the local market and its importance for government employees and emergency services workers on duty to fight the fast spreading virus, we decided to meet the demand by producing it locally," said Rajat Kumar Panigrahy, Principal, ITI-Berhampur.

They initiative has already resulted in the making of 350 pocket-friendly 30 ml bottles. On Monday, the bottles were handed over to the Commissioner, Berhampur Municipal Corporation, and the Ganjam Chief District Medical Officer.

“The Commissioner told us that necessary chemicals will be provided to us for production of more hand sanitiser as the need is going to rise,” said Mr. Panigrahy.

As per guidelines

According to Rakesh Pathak, head, Department of Chemistry, IISER-Berhampur, the hand sanitiser adheres to the guidelines provided by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

IISER-Berhampur is functioning out of ITI-Berhampur as the former's permanent campus is yet to be constructed. Classes have been suspended at both the institutions in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.

It was produced in the Chemistry lab of IISER-Berhampur by its faculty, Mr. Panigrahy, and three staff members of ITI-Berhampur. “Our hand sanitiser is of better quality than the ones being sold in market at a higher price,” explained Mr. Panigrahy