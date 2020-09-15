Bengal’s COVID death toll crosses 4,000-mark

Kolkata recorded 553 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of infections to 47,141

West Bengal on Monday recorded 3,211 cases of new COVID-19 infection taking the number of cases to 2,05,919..The State recorded 58 new deaths in the past 24 hours taking the number of deaths to 4003. Of the 58 deaths , 16 deaths were recorded in Kolkata taking the total deaths in the city to 1,489. North 24 parganas recorded 10 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the deaths in the district to 899.

Kolkata recorded 553 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of infections to 47,141. North 24 Parganas recorded 559 cases of infections taking the total infections in the district to 42,153. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in nearly 86 % deaths due to COVID-19 the patients were suffering from co-morbidities. As per the health department in 85.8 % deaths which is about 3434 the number the patients were suffering from co-morbidities.