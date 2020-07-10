Coronavirus | West Bengal’s containment zones go into 7-day complete lockdown

West Bengal’s 434 containment zones went into strict seven-day lockdown on Thursday as the State recorded yet another highest single day spike with 1,088 cases of COVID -19 infection.

With 27 deaths in the past 24 hours, the overall toll rose to 854. Thirteen deaths were recorded in Kolkata, six in North 24 Parganas, three in Howrah, two in South 24 parganas and Darjeeling districts. The total number of cases in the State has touched 25,911 with 8,231 active cases.

On Thursday, the strict lockdown in the containment zones of Kolkata and other districts started from 5 p.m with police personnel posted at entry and exit points. Barricades and blockades were put up restricting movement of vehicles and markets in these zones have been shut.

There are 25 containment zones in Kolkata, 56 in Howrah and 95 in North 24 parganas and 54 in South 24 parganas districts. The State government has notified 434 containment zones across the State.

Except the three districts of Jhargram, Coochbehar and Paschim Bardhaman, containment zones have been notified in every district. Some districts of north Bengal like Uttar Dinajpur where the spread of COVID-19 infection has been more has 30 containment zones. Strict lockdown will be imposed in these areas for seven days in these areas.

Oppn targets govt

As the State imposed a fresh lockdown in these containment zones, the Opposition parties targeted the Trinamool government.

“Neither Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee nor any of her Cabinet Ministers have adhered to the lockdown. Three months have passed and everything has been opened. If the administration does not impose strict lockdown then we may have to fear for the worst,” Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said.

The Communist Party of India ( Marxist) leadership raised questions on the procedure of deciding these containment zones.

“Will the Trinamool Congress decide on which areas will be in lockdown or the administration? The problem in the State was not so acute, it is turning severe because of the faulty policies,” CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty said. Mr Chakraborty was referring to the incident where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had expressed displeasure over the list of containment zones in South 24 Parganas district and asked for a review.