Bengali daily ‘Bartaman’ editor Subha Dutta dies at 67

Subha Dutta, editor of one of the largest circulated Bengali dailies of West Bengal, Bartaman passed away on Monday. She was 67 and breathed her last at 10.42 a.m. at a private hospital in Kolkata.

Ms. Dutta was the sister of journalist and founding editor of Bartaman Barun Sengupta. She took over the newspaper after the death of her brother in June 2008. Before taking over as the editor, she was also associated with the weekly supplement of the publication.

“She was able to sustain the paper to the heights its founding editor Barun Sengupta has taken it to,” a statement by Bartaman Private Limited said.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed condolence over her demise.