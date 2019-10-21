Bengali daily ‘Bartaman’ editor Subha Dutta dies at 67

Subha Dutta, editor of one of the largest circulated Bengali dailies of West Bengal, Bartaman passed away on Monday. She was 67 and breathed her last at 10.42 a.m. at a private hospital in Kolkata.
Ms. Dutta was the sister of journalist and founding editor of Bartaman Barun Sengupta. She took over the newspaper after the death of her brother in June 2008. Before taking over as the editor, she was also associated with the weekly supplement of the publication.
“She was able to sustain the paper to the heights its founding editor Barun Sengupta has taken it to,” a statement by Bartaman Private Limited said.
Governor Jagdeep Dhankar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed condolence over her demise.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor