Bengal thinking of making CM Chancellor of varsities

Minister cites differences with Governor

West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu on Friday said the government was considering a proposal to nominate Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as Chancellor of all State universities. He cited differences with Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is the Chancellor now, as the reason.

“There is no cooperation and only hostility,” Mr. Basu said indicating that the government was studying the legal feasibility of constitutional amendments for the change.

Kerala Governor’s move

“If files are kept pending for indefinite time and there is not even little cooperation, we can think of what the Governor of Kerala has done, for an interim period, we can have the Chief Minister as the Chancellor,” the Minister stated.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had asked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to take over as the Chancellor of universities.

‘Shocking unionism’: Dhankhar

Earlier in the day, Mr. Dhankhar tweeted that no Vice Chancellor or representatives of private universities had turned up for a meeting with him and described the development as “shocking unionism”. He had called a meeting of Vice Chancellors of private universities on Friday.

“Education scenario @MamataOfficial worrisome as no Chancellor & VC of Pvt Univ turned up for meeting with Governor-Visitor. Shocking unionism,” he said, tagging videos and photograph of empty chairs and Raj Bhawan.

“Emergence of Unionism with State Universities VCs in January 20 & now with Pvt Univ indicative of intense fear quotient and reflective of Rule of ruler and not law. VCs being appointed @MamataOfficial without Chancellor authorisation mockery of law. Forced to take lawful stance,” he tweeted.

The developments on Friday mark a new low in the relations between Raj Bhawan and the government. While the Kerala Governor has voluntarily decided to give up the post of Chancellor, the West Bengal government is considering to strip the Governor of the responsibilities as Chancellor.