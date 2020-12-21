Bengal Speaker accepts Suvendu’s resignation

West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee on Monday accepted the resignation of MLA Suvendu Adhikari.
Mr. Adhikari met the Speaker and satisfied the latter with his answers on the resignation letter that he submitted last week.
“I told me him that I have willingly and in sound mind resigned from the post of the MLA,” Mr. Adhikari told journalists.
The Speaker said he was satisfied with the response of Mr. Adhikari and had accepted the resignation. “On being asked he said his resignation was voluntary and genuine and it was without being influenced by anyone,” he stated.
Mr. Adhikari submitted his resignation last week but the hand-written letter did not bear any date. The Speaker had said the resignation was not in proper form and as per rules. Mr. Banerjee summoned Mr. Adhikari to his office on Monday.
In another development, Mr. Adhikari, who joined the BJP on Saturday in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday evening.
Mr. Adhikari was elected from Nandigram in 2016. The Trinamool Congress has dared him to contest from the seat in 2021.
