West Bengal sets out assessment for final-year students

Kolkata

29 June 2020 18:37 IST

To be based on marks obtained in earlier semesters, internal grades

College students in West Bengal can now plan their future as the State Government has announced that in the absence of exams — which are difficult to conduct in the prevailing COVID-19 scenario — their performance would be evaluated through an alternative method.

An advisory to this effect was issued over the weekend and it makes West Bengal the third State — after Maharashtra and Odisha — to take a decision about the future of students, especially those in the final year, who faced uncertainty because unfinished exams.

“For the students in terminal semester/ final year of the General Degree courses at the UG/ PG level, 80% weightage should be considered on the basis of the best aggregate percentage obtained by the candidate in any of the previous semesters’/years’ results (e.g. last five semesters in UG and last three semesters in PG) and 20% on internal assessment during the current semester/year,” the State government announced.

A similar method is also to be adopted for professional courses, with 20% weightage being given on the basis of assignment-based evaluation.

“For the intermediate semesters/years, all students shall be promoted to the next semester/year... The portion of the academic session 2019-20 affected by the imposition of lockdown should be treated as ‘classes attended’ by all the students/research scholars,” the advisory said.

July 31 deadline

All colleges have been asked to declare results by July 31, something that would allow students to plan their future.

Students have also been given the option of appearing in a formal examination, but for that they will have to wait until the situation returns to normal. The results for these examinations will be declared within a month of their being conducted, and will supersede the marks obtained through the alternative method, the government said.

“The commencement of the next academic session shall be decided by the State Government when the COVID-19 situation permits so... There should be no enhancement in fees and no extra fees would be charged in the name of home assignment through online mode, etc.,” the advisory said