Bengal seeks help from Army to restore infrastructure

The West Bengal government on Saturday sought help from the Army for restoration of essential services damaged by the cyclone Amphan.

The State government's Home Department posted a message to this effect on social media. It added that the Railways, the Kolkata Port and the private sector have also been requested to supply teams and equipment.

"GOWB mobilizes maximum strength in unified command mode on 24×7 basis for immediate restoration of essential infrastructure and services asap. Army support has been called for; NDRF and SDRF teams deployed; Rlys, Port & private sector too requested to supply teams and equipment," the State's Home Department tweeted.

The government added that drinking water and drainage infrastructure were being restored fast and the Public Health Engineering Department was asked to supply water pouches in gap pockets.

“Generators being hired where necessary. More than a hundred teams from multiple departments and bodies working for cutting of fallen trees, which is the key to restoration of power in localities,” the Home Department 's tweet read.

Cyclone Amphan has wreaked havoc in large parts of South Bengal, leaving over 80 persons dead. Thousands of trees have fallen in Kolkata alone, blocking roads and disrupting power supply. Several areas have remained without power for over two days. The State government’s decision to requisition Army comes after protests erupted in certain parts of the city and suburbs over the power and water crisis.

“WBSEDCL and CESC asked to deploy maximal manpower, even while lockdown significantly affects the deployment potential of the latter. Police on high alert,” the State government said.